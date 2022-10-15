Activists worried about impact of computer misuse act on news gathering

Human Rights activists and journalists have warned that the amended computer misuse act signed into law by the president is likely to affect access to useful news and information for the public There is a fear that the law will hamper investigative journalism and also make it hard for journalists to access sources of information. Activists have given advice on how to go around the law and insist that there is still room for the law to be challenged in court.