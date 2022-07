Activists move to conserve future of crested cranes

A Wildlife Officer in the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities, Michael Mugabo has warned residents carrying out activities around the Rushebeya-Kanyabaha wetland against killing the Crested Cranes, saying that they will either pay a fine of 20 billion shillings or face life imprisonment. Mugabo issued the warning on Saturday while speaking during the Rukiga Crane Festival held at Kyerero Playground, Rukiga district.