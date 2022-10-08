Activists call for more access to palliative services

Providers of palliative and hospice care in Uganda have called upon the government to allocate more resources to the provision of these services for the increasing number of long-term patients with chronic diseases. According to the Palliative Care Association of Uganda, palliative and hospice care is a long-term treatment plan that normally presents social and economic challenges to patients’ families. Uganda has joined the rest of the world to commemorate world palliative and hospice day.