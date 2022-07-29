Activists call for an end to child abuse

Civil Society activists have revealed that there are key issues which have been neglected in the fight against child abuse in Uganda. According to the National Child Focused Research Agenda results disseminated by Afri-Child, issues like child survival, health, education, development, care and protection are still not getting enough attention they deserve. However, Prof. Fred Ssewamala from Washington University said it is important to bring the focus back to alleviate the burgeoning cases of child abuse in Uganda.