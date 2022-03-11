Acting Mulago Executive Director outlines plans for service delivery

The Acting Executive Director of Mulago Hospital Dr Rosemary Byanyima has said she will execute her new task by implementing the 5-year master plan adopted by the hospital last year. Dr Byanyima said that the plan, which entails patient care as the core aspect and building of internal systems, will go a long way in improving services at Mulago Hospital, a referral facility. Byanyima also said that she will ensure that there is accountability from the lowest level of hospital staff. Dr Byanyima replaced Dr Byarugaba Baterana who was interdicted last week.