Acholi subregion launches Ebola preparedness campaign

Hospitals in the Acholi sub-region have launched a vigorous Ebola preparedness and prevention campaign to fight the deadly virus. In 2000, Ebola ravaged the region claiming about 200 lives. With what Labor hospital experienced in the past, losing several health workers to the disease, it has set up an Ebola task force to coordinate sensitisation and response in case of infections.