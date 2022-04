Acholi MPs concerned at hefty Oulanyah funeral budget

The Acholi members of parliament have demanded proper accountability of the burial budget of the late speaker Jacob Oulanyah. The MPs claim that the 1.8 billion shilling burial budget passed by parliament has been further reduced to 1.2 billion shillings. They now want government to release the said funds to facilitate burial arrangements both at the national and local level. For their part, the government says it is looking into the matter.