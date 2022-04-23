Acholi leaders join fight to empower locals in fighting poverty

In a bid to alleviate poverty, leaders in the Acholi region have called upon their subjects to continue the production of cash crops given the readily available market. This was said yesterday as cultural leaders unveiled a symbolic elephant monument in Gulu city in honour of the cultural significance of the mammal to the people of Acholi. Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo and Acholi Paramount Chief Rwot David Onen Acana were among the prominent leaders present at the function. They lauded and called upon Uganda Breweries Limited to continue supporting and providing their farmers with market for their produce.