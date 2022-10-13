Acholi leaders concerned about reluctance by food producers to use UNBS

Local leaders in the Acholi sub-region are concerned about the reluctance by food producers to utilise the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) testing laboratory to know the quality of their produce before selling to the consumers. The UNBS testing laboratory, located in Gulu city, was commissioned in July to enhance compliance with quality standards and improve the competitiveness of locally manufactured products. The facility serves the Acholi sub-region.