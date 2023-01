Acholi leaders concerned about influx of nomadic pastoralists

In November 2021, President Museveni ordered the eviction of pastoralists from Northern Uganda, following a public outcry from area leaders. The order was affected till June of the last year 2022. However, leaders from the Acholi Sub-region say the nomadic herdsmen have returned to the sub-region. Some of the pastoralists used the laxity of the festive season to return with their animals.