Accident claims five lives at Kibukuta swamp, five others injured

Five people have died in an accident at Kibukuta Swamp along the Kampala Masaka highway. Territorial traffic police confirmed the road crash saying it involved a taxi and a Mercedes Benz both going in the same direction. Five people who were injured, have been taken to Nkozi hospital. Initial reports suggest that the Mercedes was overtaking and hit the taxi which spun off the road before both vehicles overturned.