ACCIDENT AT LORD MAYOR’S HOME: Lukwago suspects foul play, police to investigate

Lord Mayor Kampala Erias Lukwago has called on the police to investigate the motive of the driver who rammed into his house, which caused fear and anxiety among members of his family. This happened last night at the home of the Lord mayor in Rubaga division, where the driver of Subaru crushed into the gate and hit a pillar of the house. The regional traffic Officer of Kampala Metropolitan Police North, says investigations are ongoing but the vehicle seems to have been in poor mechanical condition.