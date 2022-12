Accident along Kampala-Masaka highway claims five lives

Five people are being treated for injuries sustained in a motor accident at Kibukuta swamp on the Kampala Masaka highway. Eyewitnesses said a Mercedes Benz hit a taxi and both cars swerved off the road. Five people in the taxi died. The spokesperson for the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety Faridah Nampiima blamed the accident on speeding.