ACCESSING A MORTGAGE: 50% of NSSF savings can now be used as collateral

Contributors to various saving schemes have got the opportunity to access mortgages with a portion of personal savings being the collateral security for the financial institutions. The statutory instrument which was approved by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaijja allows a maximum of 50 per cent to be assigned for the mortgage. Minister Kasaijja says the regulation is tailor-made to improve accessibility to decent housing in the country.