ACCESS TO WATER : Busoga trust aids Nakasongola residents

Access to clean and safe water in Nakasongola District remains a major challenge as far as preventing waterborne diseases is concerned, with a large number of people relying on valley dams for drinking water, which puts their lives at risk of diseases. According to Hussein Mulondo, the Nakasongola District Water Officer, the district is covered by 520 boreholes, with only half of them functional, which is why the area's safe water coverage stands at 74%, well below the national water coverage of 84%. Now, Busoga Trust, a water and hygiene organization is bridging the gap by rehabilitating a total of 127 boreholes in the last 2 years, to improve access for at least 30,000 people.