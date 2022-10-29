Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Police constable remanded to prison for stealing crude waragi exhibits
  • 2 National Minister’s daughter, policeman killed in two separate Kampala road crashes
  • 3 National District finance boss arrested, flogged for creating ghost school
  • 4 News UN steps up 'troop alert level' in DR Congo 
  • 5 National Karenga deputy CAO shot dead