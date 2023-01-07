ACCESS TO TREATMENT: Authorities worried about long queues for X-ray tests

Hospital Authorities at the Fort Portal regional referral hospital are calling for support from the government due to repeated breakdowns of the resident X-ray machine, which has resulted in long queues and delays in accessing the service. According to some patients there, it can take up to several days to access service, while others spend the whole day in a queue. The area woman MP and has joined the call to stem the long list of frustrated patients now seeking care from as far away as Kampala and Mbarara. Fort Portal regional referral hospital receives an average of over 1,000 outpatients department (OPD) on daily basis.