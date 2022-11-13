ACCESS TO EYE CARE: Why millions miss out on a good livelihood

Currently, more than 2 billion people are living with a vision impairment and of these, at least 1 billion people are needlessly living with poor vision due to a lack of access to eye care services. This burden is not borne equally: 90 per cent of people with vision impairment or blindness live in low- and middle-income countries. Often, all that is needed is a cost-effective intervention, such as a pair of spectacles or cataract surgery to improve the livelihood of millions.