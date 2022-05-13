Academics warn against laxity in HIV/AIDS prevention campaigns

Academicians have asked the government to rejuvenate the fight against HIV/AIDs, especially among the youth. This follows reports that HIV/AIDS is still killing a number of Ugandans daily. However, the academicians noted that Uganda has made great strides in reducing its prevalence. These remarks were made during the launch of a book dubbed, HIV/AIDs in Uganda Achievements and Challenges by Makerere University in partnership with North Carolina State University.