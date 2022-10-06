A CENTURY OF MAKERERE UNIVERSITY :President Museveni emphasizes sciences and regional trade

President Yoweri Museveni has hailed scientists at Makerere University for fostering development through their innovations and research projects. President Museveni has also reiterated his call for a greater focus on teaching sciences and innovation so that Ugandans can develop their country and survive in an increasingly technology-dependent world. The President was speaking at a function to commemorate 100 years of Makerere University's existence.