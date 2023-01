A BETRAYAL OF TRUST: Latvian tourist accuses local pastor of theft and rape

A festive season vacation gone wrong for a Latvian woman who came to Uganda on the 11th December 2022. RITA KANYA MUJUNI spent this week with Anda who says she received an invitation from a man of God who she met on TikTok, a social media platform to come to Uganda. At the time it sounded like a great idea. But from the day she landed in Entebbe, the dream holiday went up in smoke.