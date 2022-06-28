80% of teachers have considered changing profession - Report

A report by Save the Children has revealed that 80 per cent of Uganda's teachers would leave their jobs if they got better opportunities than teaching. The report also further shows that 50 per cent of the teachers say they are not happy about their welfare. According to Save the Children, one of the organisations that carried out the survey, the government needs to cater for the teachers' well-being beyond increasing their salaries. The report comes on the heels of a sit-down strike by Arts teachers in government schools who are demanding salary increments.