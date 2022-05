8,000 farmers in Kigezi eye business in Rwanda

Over 300 women in Kabale Municipality have received 5,000 Kuroiler chicks from the Kabale District Woman Member of Parliament, Catherine Atwakiire Ndamira, intended to benefit 25 organized women groups as a way of improving their household income. The women are optimistic that the re-opening of the Katuna-Gatuna border will boost cross border trade where the eggs are on demand.