63 EALA members sworn in for new five year term

63 members of the East African Legislative Assembly have been sworn in for a new five-year term. The oath of allegiance to the treaty for the establishment of the East African Community was administered by the Clerk of the Assembly Alex Lumumba. Former Speakers of the Assembly including Margaret Zziwa and Dan Fred Kidega from Uganda were among those who attended the event in Arusha Tanzania, where NTV's Francis Jjingo is reporting from.