625 students benefit from latest round of loans

The minister of State for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo on Tuesday officially unveiled the list of beneficiaries of the 9th cohort of students, due to benefit from the university loan scheme beneficiaries for the academic year 2022 - 2023. A total of 3,089 applications, 2,417 were eligible for the scheme. 625 students will benefit from the loan scheme this year with 418 being male and 207 female.