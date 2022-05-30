6 women remanded to Luzira over illegal assembly charges

Court has remanded six opposition women leaders to Luzira Prison until Tuesday, 31st May 2022 after they were charged with holding an illegal assembly and inciting violence. They include Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and Soroti District Woman MP Anna Adeke Ebaju. The women were arrested on Monday at Mulago roundabout where they had gathered to protest against high commodity prices. They also demanded the release of political activist Dr Kiiza Besigye, who is currently on remand for leading a protest against high commodity prices.