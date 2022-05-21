6 NUP supporters injured in car crash

The police in Kumi has confirmed the death of Yakubu Kiggundu, a councillor in Kazo who perished in an accident. The accident reportedly happened when the car, a Toyota Wish, crashed into a road guardrail at Rai bridge along the Pallisa-Kumi Road. The vehicle overturned and six others were injured. The victims were travelling from Iganga to Omoro county to support their party's candidate Simon Tolit Akecha, who is seeking to become MP for Omoro county, in next week's by-elections.