6 dead, 11 injured in Njeru accident

Six people are dead and 11 others struggling with injuries, following an accident involving two motor vehicles at Nile Village near Nile Breweries along the Jinja-Kampala highway. Most of the victims were passengers in a taxi registration number UBL 838U, which collided with a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry registration number UBB 895H.The police report that the Fuso truck, being driven by an unknown driver from Kayunga, heading towards Njeru, lost control and rammed into the taxi, which was coming from Kampala side, heading towards Mbale.