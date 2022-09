50 years on, what does Benedicto Kiwanuka’s name conjure?

President Museveni will be Chief Guest at Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture on Wednesday. This year’s theme focuses on the independence of the Judiciary, the reason why Uganda's First Chief Justice, Benedicto Kiwanuka was killed by President Idi Amin’s soldiers in 1972. It is 50 years on - is Uganda's Judiciary independent?