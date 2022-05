5 die in accident along Kyegegwa-Kyenjonjo road

Five people perished in an accident in Kyasitiri village, Kakabara town council in Kyegegwa district. The taxi overturned along the Kyenjojo-Kampala road at around 9 am. Three of the five who died were from the same family in Kyenjojo district. Those who survived with injuries were taken to hospitals in Mubende and Kyegegwa.