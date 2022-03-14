5,000 youths meet to elect form workers’ union

Youth under their umbrella, amalgamated transport and general workers union ATGWU say they want unity to fight for their working rights in the employment sector. Over 5,000 youth from different employment entities represented at a national level say they want to make a uniform voice to advocate for their rights and privileges at both local and national level. Through their umbrella ATIGWU, have held elections to give their leaders a three-year mandate of advocacy.