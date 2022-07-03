5,000 UPDF troops complete training on child protection

At least five thousand UPDF peacekeepers serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia have received refresher training on children protection, most especially in conflict areas. The one-week training took place between 25th June to 2nd July 2022. It was organized by the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) Directorate of Human Rights in conjunction with Save the Children (SOS), a Non-Governmental Organisation. The training also equipped officers with knowledge about the six grave children’s violations, reporting mechanism, available international and domestic legal framework on children protection and the history of children protection in UPDF, among others.