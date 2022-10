450 slum dwellers in Mbale city get customary land titles

The government has issued customary land titles to slum dwellers in Mbale city. The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Judith Nabakooba, handed over 450 customary land titles to the beneficiaries of Mbale City's Industrial and Northern divisions. Nabakooba maintains that the decision is premised on President Museveni’s promise to protect the urban poor from being evicted from their land.