44 senior army officers graduate from Kimaka

44 senior officers have graduated from the Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC), Kimaka in Jinja City. Presiding over the function, the Minister of State for Defence Hon Jacob Markson Oboth congratulated the graduands and noted that the only way to maintain a viable military is through continuous training. He urged the graduands to broaden their focus and respond to security issues in a strategic manner on top of being loyal and committed to service.