43 Youths trained in solar installation

The Mengo establishment says that with several unemployed youths largely concentrated in the Central Region, there is a need for a more structured skilling initiative countrywide. Head of the Education Board in Mengo, Deborah Ziwedde, says specific and demand-driven skills could easily address the challenge of mismatch among the youth. She presided at the pass-out ceremony of 43 people trained in solar installation.