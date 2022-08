4 Sentenced over sending children to streets

4 of 25 Kampala Street Beggers arrested on August 18th, 2022 in a Kampala Capital City Authority Operation dubbed Smart City, have been convicted by City Hall Court Grade One Magistrate Jane Tibagonzeka of trafficking in street children and sentenced to two months imprisonment. Others have been sent on remand at Luzira prison till September 2nd, 2202. There is a language barrier as some speak Ateso and others Karamojong.