4 killed, several injured in Lira-Soroti road accident

Four people, among them a traffic police officer in Lira city were knocked dead by a government vehicle. Another four were injured in the accident on the Soroti- Lira road. According to an eyewitness, the driver of the vehicle was speeding. North Kyoga region police spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema says the vehicle first hit a motorcycle, lost control and veered off the road hitting its victims.