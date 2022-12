4 Dead after gold mine cave collapses in Buhweju district

Security authorities in the Greater Bushenyi region are investigating the cause of an accident that saw a gold mine caving-in last evening, killing four miners in Buhweju district. The area Resident District Commissioner Nicholas Nuwagira noted that the victims were engaged in illegal artisanal mining of gold. Meanwhile - residents of Karangura Village in Kabarole District are in fear over landslides that destroyed their houses and crops.