31 jailed NUP Supporters denied bail by General Court Martial

By Veronica Kayaga

31 jailed NUP Supporters have been denied bail by the General Court Martial sitting at Makindye. The 31 are charged with the offence of unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to the court, the offence they allegedly committed is serious and the sureties they presented are not substantial. The court also pointed out that the accused have no permanent places of residence within the jurisdiction of the Court.

The relatives of the accused persons have received the ruling delivered by Chairman Brig. Gen. Freeman Robert Mugabe with mixed feelings.

The Court Chairman has ordered Prosecution’s Lt. Col Raphael Mugisha to expedite the trial of the accused persons who have been sent back on remand at different prisons.

It is alleged that between November 2020 and 12th May 2021 in diverse areas of Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Nateete and Kampala Central, the accused persons were found in possession of thirteen pieces of explosive devices which are ammunition. Ammunition is a monopoly of the Defense Forces.

They have since denied the charges.