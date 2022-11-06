26 survive as Tanzania’s air precision crashes

19 people have been confirmed to have died following an air crash in which an aircraft belonging to Tanzania's Precision Air ended up in Lake Victoria, on Sunday as it approached Bukoba Airport in the north-west of Tanzania due to bad weather. Airline authorities say 24 people survived the crash and were rushed to the hospital for emergency medical care. Precision Air management has issued a statement confirming that 39 passengers and 4 crew members were on board the flight. It is also still unknown if any Ugandan was aboard the aircraft.