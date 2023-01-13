2023/2024 BUDGET:Education ministry officials express concerns over budget cuts

The Ministry of Education has expressed concern at cuts in their proposed sectoral budget, which they say will affect operations. They add that some of the budgets affected include the students' loan scheme, capitation grants as well as National Council of Sports. The cuts constitute up to 80% of their approved budget. The finance minister Matia Kasaija says the effects of Covid-19 are the lead cause of the budget cuts since there is low cash inflow in the economy.