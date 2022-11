2021 K’LA BOMBS ANNIVERSARY: Revisiting the CPS bomb scene and nearby areas

A year after twin bombings rocked Kampala on the morning of November 16th 2021, the memories of that day are still very raw for those who were directly affected. Business along some of the affected areas is yet to pick up to what it was before the bombings and those who are still operating around where the explosions went off say the tragic events are still part of daily life and conversation.