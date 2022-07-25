1xBet has a new welcome bonus - 300% for new players

1xBet is a bookmaker that always focuses on its players and provides high-quality service. With many years of experience, the company knows that welcome bonuses are crucial for most members. So, a new-and-improved first deposit bonus is now available at 1xBet. A 300% bonus up to 1 250 000 UGX can be claimed by all new and existing customers that did not make their first deposit.

More Information on the Bonus

Like most of 1xBet’s offers, the 300% first deposit bonus is flexible and versatile. It can be claimed with a low minimum deposit - Uganda 4000 UGX.

Furthermore, even if you already have an account at 1xBet but you didn’t deposit just yet, you’re still eligible for the 300% welcome bonus. There are some conditions to follow before being able to claim it.

How to Claim the Bonus?

Like all 1xBet’s offers, getting the 300% welcome bonus is easy. If you don’t have an account, you should visit the website and create one. During the registration, you should insert all the personal details and also activate your phone. In case you already have an account but you didn’t do all that, access “My Account” and you will be able to fill everything.

Advertisement

Also, make sure to tick the “Take part in bonus promotions” box. Finally, go to the Payments section and pick a deposit method to top up your account. Once your deposit is successful, the bonus is automatically added to the account.

Other Info Regarding the Welcome Bonus

The 300% first deposit bonus offered by 1xBet is versatile and flexible. You have the opportunity to get up to 250 000 UGX for an excellent experience.

Visit the 1xBet website for more details regarding this bonus and other opportunities to have an excellent experience!