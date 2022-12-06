170 medics sign petition to have Dr Oledo censured

Medical officers, from the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) have petitioned the association’s top management calling for an extraordinary general assembly, in order to ensure the association’s President Dr Samuel Oledo. In a letter that has been signed by 170 association members, the medical professionals state that Dr Oledo violated article 3 of the association’s constitution when he used his position as the President to engage in partisan politics. The association’s spokesperson Dr Andrew Twineamatsiko has acknowledged receipt of this letter.