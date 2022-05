17 UPDF officers retired in Masaka

Ministry of Defence and Veterans/UPDF retirement and the discharge documentation team has retired 17 officers and militants of Armoured Brigade Headquarters at Kassajagirwa in Masaka. Col. Griffins Kantinti the Operations and training officer for the armoured brigade urged the impending retirees to stay alert in case they are needed in the future. He also urged them to be patriotic, and shun characters that could create instability in the Country.