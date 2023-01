17 injured after bus driver loses control in Nakasongola District

At least 17 people are nursing injuries after a bus they were travelling in crashed at Bamusuuta in Nakasongola District along Kampala – Gulu highway. The accident, which occurred at around 9:30 pm, involved a bus belonging to Valley Bus company Limited. The 17 patients are in addition to the 324 people injured in various accidents across the country since the beginning of this year.