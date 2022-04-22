150 evicted farmers ask for 6 months grace period

Over 150 farmers who had cultivated at Kyangwali Ancestral Land in Kikuube District have petitioned the office of the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner requesting a six months grace period to harvest their crops and leave. The petition comes days after the Police and UPDF in the Albertine region chased away over 20,000 encroachers who were conducting different activities on Kyangwali ancestral Land which was leased to Hoima sugar limited by the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.