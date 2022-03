15 students injured after bus overturns in Fort Portal

At least 15 students of Fort Portal Secondary School who were involved in an accident on Wednesday evening have been discharged from hospital. The bus in which they were travelling rolled over on its side when the driver lost control. They were returning to school after winning a football match against St. Peter Secondary School Mugusu when the accident happened at Kitarasa in Karago town council, Fort Portal City North division.