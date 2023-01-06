15 dead in Oyam District bus accident

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

15 people have died in an accident on the Kampala-Gulu highway, the police have confirmed.

In a statement released by the police, a bus owned by the Roblyn bus company travelling from Kampala to Gulu rammed into a stationary trailer at around midnight on 6th January 2023 on the highway. The trailer was being loaded at Adebe trading centre.

The police say that 11 people died on the spot while the other 4 died at the hospital. An unspecified number of people were injured as a result of the accident. The injured have been rushed to Atapara Hospital, Oyam district.

“Cause of the accident is yet to be established but preliminary findings indicate wrong parking by the trailer driver with no warning signs,” a police statement reads.

The dead have been taken to Anyeke Health IV pending postmortem.