15 cases of Ebola in Kampala, seven from one family in Masanafu

The Ministry of Health is treating seven members of one family who tested positive for Ebola in Kampala after they came into contact with a relative who travelled from Kassanda district before it was locked down just over a week ago. The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, says the seven had already been isolated by the time their tests returned positive for Ebola.