15 candidates nominated for EALA race on day one

Fifteen candidates have been nominated on day one of the two day-exercise to vet candidates to contest for the nine slots Uganda has in the East African Legislative Assembly. Besides presenting their verified academic documents, the candidates had to pay a non-refundable three million shilling fee as part of the nomination requirements. The candidates NTV spoke to placed issues of the common market, joint infrastructure projects and political integration as top of their aspirations for the East African Community.